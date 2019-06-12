Jennifer Smith and Shareka Smith's Newly Released Novel "The Inspirational Collections of Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel" Chronicles the Power to Never Let Go of the Foundation Regarding Love and Restoration

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Inspirational Collections of Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel": a heartfelt, touching story that involves the transparency of unexplained relationships with a lack communication. "The Inspirational Collections of Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel" is the cherished treasure of published authors, Jennifer Smith, a mother of two and grandmother of one; and Shareka Smith, coauthor and holder of a bachelor's degree in political science.

Smith shares, "Pastor Jerome Cutler is walking with Jesus, shining in God's light. He is on a new path with God, living daily, taking one day at a time towards becoming a better, more righteous man of God."

Pastor Jerome finds himself in a predicament again, and his faith will be tested by the young, attractive new choir director, Shannon Collins, who lusts for Pastor Jerome. Shannon feels destined to romance Pastor Jerome. Will Pastor Jerome fall prey to Satan's web of temptation?

This modern-contemporary time novel illustrates:

Are you willing to allow Satan to creep into your life and put your marriage in jeopardy, as men of God, by womanizing?

How does a virtuous woman handle the situation of another woman lusting after her husband?

On the path to transitioning into womanhood, faced with the truth, are you willing to go to the altar with an abusive man, who lack of control over his temper, just to have an idea of a man?

The consequences of a Christian marriage, where the husband and wife are on two divided, separate paths, which is not comfortable for them, leaving the children saddened.

The Inspirational Collections of Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel sheds clarity on the topic of adulterous affairs, to fulfill the curiosity of the valuable lessons taken from family history, family teachings, and the knowledge acquired from the journey of life.

Consumers can purchase "The Inspirational Collections of Pastor Jerome Cutler Life Changing-The Sequel" in the Amazon store.

Contact Jennifer Smith at 954.296.9806 and email 216291@email4pr.com

Website at www.theinspirationalcollections.com/

SOURCE Jennifer Smith and Shareka Smith

Related Links

https://www.theinspirationalcollections.com

