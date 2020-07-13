Jennifer Ward Joins Orange County Business Council as Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs

Ward joins OCBC from Clean Power Alliance, the nation's largest community choice energy provider, where she spent two years on the start-up team and served as Director of External Affairs. She is a senior level political and public affairs strategist with extensive work collaborating with local leaders across Southern California.

"Jennifer is a terrific addition to OCBC's team and brings with her over 10 years of experience in government relations, regional planning, and community outreach," said Lucy Dunn, OCBC President and CEO. "I'm confident that her regional expertise and leadership will prove invaluable for OCBC's advocacy and government affairs initiatives."

Prior to her tenure with Clean Power Alliance, Ward served as Director of Government Relations for the Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG) where she led engagement with policymakers, business and academic leaders, and community stakeholders to tackle a variety of issues for the region's future, including economic and workforce development, transportation, sustainability, and public health.

"The strength, innovation, and leadership exemplified by Orange County's business community is important now more than ever. I am delighted to join OCBC's team championing critical issues locally, in Sacramento, and in D.C. that will best position our region for continued success."

Ward holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Analysis, Society Development and Policy from Claremont McKenna College.

About OCBC:

Orange County Business Council represents and promotes the business community, working with government and academia, to enhance Orange County's economic development and prosperity in order to preserve a high quality of life. OCBC is comprised of the region's most influential global businesses and organizations in the region, working to assure effective investment in infrastructure, an advanced education system that produces skilled workers, growth of venture capital and high tech companies, and housing solutions for the workforce. OCBC membership is comprised of some of the world's largest global corporate leaders as well as representation from local government and academia. For more information, visit http://www.ocbc.org .

CONTACT : James Alley

Communications Specialist

949.794.7212

[email protected]

SOURCE Orange County Business Council

Related Links

http://www.ocbc.org

