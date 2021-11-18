Jenny Carlson Juggles Multiple Transactions with RealtyJuggler

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Carlson uses the deal management features of RealtyJuggler software to run her transaction coordination business, Streamline Agents. Jenny manages dozens of transactions simultaneously. "High volume agents and brokerages need a transaction coordinator and I provide that service which means that they don't need someone in-house. RealtyJuggler makes it possible to stay on top of all of those deals," observes Jenny.

Jenny Carlson, owner of Streamline Agents, provides transaction coordination services to real estate professionals.

Jenny credits her insurance and title company background for getting started in the business. "It ballooned from there – I went to work with a Keller Williams agent back when both title and lender were often in the same office, and nothing was automated. I tried multiple systems before finding RealtyJuggler. Tracking and guiding deals is critical to my business. I can put things into my phone and sync over to RealtyJuggler without duplicating input."

Jenny's detail-oriented nature is key to her customer's satisfaction and her success. "I rely very heavily on the Calendar and Task system in RealtyJuggler. It keeps me on track, and I can check things off, keep going and know exactly where I'm at. With the number of transactions that I manage, every click counts and since RealtyJuggler is so intuitive and fast, I don't have to spend time looking for what I need."

One of Jenny's frustrations with other software is reaching technical support. "Many times, you are sitting on hold for hours or you have to email and wait for them to get back to you. I love the fact that with RealtyJuggler that you can call and get someone at once. Faster is always better."

About RealtyJuggler - RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, transaction management and much more. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real-estate flyers, the ability to print mailing labels and much more.

About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create organizational software for the real estate industry. Visit https://www.RealtyJuggler.com for more information.

Contact:

RealOrganized, Inc.

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software

https://www.RealtyJuggler.com

Telephone: (970) 672-3467

RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.

SOURCE RealOrganized, Inc.