Jens Holtinger new head of Volvo's global truck production organization and member of the Volvo Executive Board

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jens Holtinger has been appointed as head of Volvo's global truck production organization and member of the Volvo Executive Board. He will replace Jan Ohlsson, who after a long and successful career will retire.

Jens Holtinger, born 1970, began his career at the Volvo Group in 1995. He has extensive international experience and has held many senior positions within production, such as head of production in Ghent, Belgium, Skövde and Tuve, Sweden. Currently Jens Holtinger holds the position as Senior Vice President Europe and Brazil truck manufacturing.

Jens Holtinger will take on his position as of October 1st, 2020.

September 10, 2020

