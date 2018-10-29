Jensen Partners Adds Two New Hires As Part of Continued Growth Plan

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, an award-winning executive search and strategic advisory firm that specializes in sourcing capital raising talent for the alternative investment industry, today announced the hiring of two executive search specialists, Cara Bianchini and Albert Villodas, to be based in the firm's New York offices. These are the first two new hires since Sasha Jensen, founder & CEO of Jensen Partners, completed a management buyout of her business in November 2018.

Cara Bianchini joins Jensen Partners as an Executive Search Consultant, which will include responsibility for managing the firm's search execution capabilities globally. Previously, Bianchini was an Executive Recruiter at JJ Bergen Associates specializing in alternative asset management talent. Before that, she worked for a boutique search firm as a co-head of the Global Fundraising & Investor Relations Talent Practice.

Over the course of her career, she has led mid-to-senior-level searches for global alternative investment management clients and her areas of expertise include fundraising, investor relations, product specialists, project management and marketing communications functions. Before getting into recruiting, Bianchini worked as a wealth management analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Albert Villodas is the new Head of Project Management, where he manages the firm's new and existing client engagements. Prior to joining Jensen Partners, he served as an Analyst at The Abraaj Group where he was responsible for project managing fundraising activity for the private equity, private credit, real estate and clean energy sectors.

"As an executive recruiter myself, I know how hard it is to find the right talent," said Sasha Jensen. "Cara and Albert checked every box for me and I could not be more thrilled to have them join the Jensen Partners team."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of asset raisers within the global alternative investment industry, including private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, placement agents, hedge fund firms and prime brokerage firms. Jensen Partners' primary service features a unique competitor intelligence market mapping model which allows the firm to generate of a long list of qualified candidates within 48 hours of a search commencing. This market mapping model is based on the firm's proprietary global database of more than 10,000 qualified alternative capital raising candidates. Jensen Partners also offers a big data recruitment model that gathers competitive intelligence by mapping out the entire distribute platforms (including names, titles, functions, recent job history, geography and coverage area of every professional from analyst to partner) for more than 500 alternative asset management firms.

The two new hires will allow Jensen Partners to continue its comprehensive growth plan to expand the business. Specifically, Jensen Partners plans to double-down on its data-centric approach to recruiting by hiring additional data scientists, consultants and distribution professionals to continue mapping out the distribution network for the entire alternative investment industry. Jensen Partners' management consultancy arm will also release in early 2019 a comprehensive report about private equity fundraising trends, as well as a ranking of the Top 50 Rainmakers in Credit, to be released at the end of 2018.

Jensen Partners is the recipient of the award for 'Best Executive Search Firm' from industry trade publications HFM, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown for the firms' expertise in hedge funds, private credit and private equity, respectively.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. By utilizing a customized, scientific approach, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and advanced behavioral analytics, we assist our clients in raising capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

