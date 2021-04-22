Jensen Partners Appoints Nick Koehler as Head of Private Credit & Private Equity

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, announces today that Nicholas Koehler joined its New York office as Head of Private Credit and Private Equity. In this new role, Koehler will lead the firm's efforts to recruit diverse candidates for credit and private equity strategies. Koehler will leverage Jensen Partners' proprietary Diversity Talent Tracker to solve for investment roles and build out competitor intelligence across the US and Europe.

Koehler brings to Jensen Partners deep experience advising hedge funds, private credit, private equity, and real estate firms on talent and recruitment. He specializes in private credit, including working with managers that manage niche strategies such as CLOs, MBS, and ABS.

"Nick is a strong addition to the Jensen Partners team and his data-driven approach to recruitment resonates with our firm's culture," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "His strengths are steeped in relying on a combination of quantitative research and qualitative insights to identify and place the right talent to meet a client's needs. He will be a key member of our senior leadership team and will help us deliver for our clients in the private credit and equity space in the US."

Koehler added, "I am excited to join the Jensen Partners team and partner with the data investigative team to track down, qualify and generate new diverse talent for the private credit and private equity industry. Sasha is a trailblazer in the area of Diversity & Inclusion recruiting and we are especially excited to launch the firm's proprietary diversity software, DiversityMetrics™."

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a women-owned global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm specializing in the placement of leading investment and capital-raising candidates for the alternative asset management community. The firm leverages a data-driven approach to all human capital management, combining quantitative and qualitative information to source and place the best candidates for each specific role. Using the firm's proprietary DiversityMetrics™ platform, Jensen Partners has built a database with verified demographic data (e.g., race, gender, seniority, age, education, etc.) on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, providing asset managers with the breadth and depth of information necessary to quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners also offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. Learn more at www.jensen-partners.com.

SOURCE Jensen Partners

Related Links

http://www.jensen-partners.com

