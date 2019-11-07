Jensen Partners Named Best Recruiter in 2019 Alt Credit Fund Intelligence European Services Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a global executive search and strategic advisory firm specializing in sourcing capital raising talent for the alternative investment management industry, was named "Best Recruiter " by Alt Credit Fund Intelligence, a leading source for the private debt industry. This is the first year Jensen Partners has won this category for the European Services Award and the third consecutive year it has won this category for the U.S. Services Award.

This win comes as part of the publication's annual set of awards, celebrating the leaders in a range of credit fund activity for both service providers and fund managers in Europe. The 2019 Alt Credit European Services Awards were announced and celebrated on November 6th in London.

"As private credit firms get more and more involved with the ESG and impact investing space, we're tasked with matching our clients with the best marketing talent out there," said Sasha Jensen, founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "On behalf of Jensen Partners, I'd like to thank this year's judging panel for their support and recognition of our work and commitment to the alternative investment space."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising professionals for the alternative investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary market mapping model and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' market mapping model is based on the firm's global database of more than 10,000 alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, hedge funds, multi-asset firms and real estate firms.

Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 11,000 marketing moves across the alternative investment industry. In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. In 2019, Jensen Partners became the first executive search firm to track diverse candidates in the alternative investment space, and has tracked over 450 diverse candidates through the first three quarters of this year.

In addition to the annual Alt Credit Fund Intelligence Awards, Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards from other industry trade publications such as PE Wire, The Drawdown and HFMWeek for its executive search and recruiting expertise in the private equity and hedge fund spaces.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. By utilizing a customized, scientific approach, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and advanced behavioral analytics, we assist our clients in raising capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

