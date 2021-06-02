Jensen Partners Named Best Recruitment Consultant by Readers of Institutional Asset Manager

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a women-owned executive search and corporate advisory firm for the alternative investment management industry, was named "Best Recruitment Consultant" by the readers of Institutional Asset Manager, a leading source for asset management news. This is the second industry award that Jensen Partners has won in the first half of 2021 and the sixth award win since the beginning of 2020.

"This award is an acknowledgement of the amazing work the entire Jensen Partners team has done to help us realize our goal of being a truly data-first global human capital consultant. We spent over a decade collecting data on alternative asset investment professionals around the world, allowing us to deliver a new level of human capital insights," said Sasha Jensen, CEO and Founder of Jensen Partners. "Those insights are enabling some of the most prominent global asset managers to realize greater sophistication on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), candidate recruitment and employee retention."

The Institutional Asset Manager Award win comes as Jensen Partners brings DiversityMetrics™ -- the first software platform to combine self-reported diversity data and human capital management technology specifically designed for asset managers seeking to quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity and inclusion – to market. "As the asset management industry has prioritized DEI practices over the last year, our data-driven approach has enabled us to deliver an unmatched ability to help firms solve DEI issues at every level," said Jensen.

The Institutional Asset Manager Awards are presented to the best in the global asset management industry, from managers to service providers, covering all parts of the asset management ecosystem. Award winners were selected by majority vote, through an online poll of the entire Institutional Asset Manager readership of key investment industry participants. Voting for the IAM Awards was conducted via an extensive online poll of the entirety of the publication's readership, with voters nominating their top three candidates in each category. In total there were 7,546 votes cast, with 42% coming from Fund Managers, 30% from Investors/Allocators, and 28% from Service Providers.

Jensen Partners is also the recipient of awards for its executive search and recruiting work from industry trade publications Private Equity Wire, HFMWeek, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown.

Jensen Partners is a women-owned global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm specializing in the placement of leading investment and capital-raising candidates for the alternative asset management community. The firm leverages a data-driven approach to all human capital management, combining quantitative and qualitative information to source and place the best candidates for each specific role. Using the firm's proprietary DiversityMetrics™ platform, Jensen Partners has built a database with verified demographic data (e.g., race, gender, seniority, age, education) on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, providing asset managers with the breadth and depth of information necessary to quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners also offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. Learn more at www.jensen-partners.com.

