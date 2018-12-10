Jensen Partners Named 'Best Recruitment Firm' for Third Year in a Row in the 2019 Alt Credit Intelligence US Services Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a global executive search and strategic advisory firm specializing in sourcing capital raising talent for the alternative investment management industry, was named 'Best Recruitment Firm' by industry publication Alt Credit Intelligence for the third consecutive year.

The annual awards honor recruitment firms that have done the most to help both employers and jobseekers in the private credit market. Jensen Partners was chosen for the firm's data-driven approach to recruitment and the team's collective ability to understand and meet the unique needs of credit clients from both a capital raising and business development perspective. Jensen Partners was also commended for its successful track record of placing high-level hires at alternative credit firms, including several of the largest private credit firms in the world.

"The private credit space continues to be of the fastest growing sectors of the alternative asset management industry, and as this market grows so too does the standard for what it takes to be a successful marketing professional," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "Recognizing the intense competition for talent, private credit firms are coming to us looking for help identifying and placing technical marketers with expertise in credit and a proven ability to build long-term relationships with a diverse group of institutional investors. We pride ourselves on matching our clients with the best marketing talent out there, and we look forward to working with our clients and partners in building out this market."

Jensen Partners' big data recruitment model gathers competitive intelligence by mapping out the entire distribute platforms (including names, titles, functions, recent job history, geography and coverage area of every professional from analyst to partner) for more than 500 alternative asset management firms, including more than 100 credit-focused firms that specialize in everything from distressed debt to direct lending strategies. Other types of alternative asset management firms covered by this model include: hedge funds, private equity firms and other firms, including those in real estate, energy, infrastructure, placement agents and prime brokerage.

In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. In 2017, the firm introduced a new category for 'Private Credit' marketing hires to better account for the growth of credit-specific marketing professionals. Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 3,000 marketing moves throughout the industry.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. By utilizing a customized, scientific approach, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and advanced behavioral analytics, we assist our clients in raising capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

