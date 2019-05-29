Jenzabar Internship Program 2019 Brings Real World Education Technology Experience to Over 40 Students

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that the Jenzabar Internship Program is sponsoring 43 interns for the summer of 2019. The program provides students from colleges and universities that use Jenzabar solutions the opportunity to gain hands-on, real-world experience working in higher education while earning a competitive wage throughout their internship.

Jenzabar Internship Program 2019 attracted applications from partner schools around the world. The highly competitive program selects students based on their positivity, diligence, enthusiasm for learning, and communication skills – all attributes that drive the Jenzabar mission.

As part of the Jenzabar Internship Program, interns will participate in JAM, Jenzabar's Annual Meeting and annual gathering for Jenzabar customers held May 29-June 1, 2019 in San Diego, California. At JAM, interns will get involved in product training, networking events, and informative sessions and gain invaluable professional experience.

Since the Internship Program's inception in 2017, Jenzabar has awarded approximately 200 students with paid internships to total over $1 million. Similar to the company's approach to servicing its partner institutions, the internship experience is tailored by each campus to each student awarded. Participating schools have ownership over the internship curriculum, allowing the program to fit the needs and schedules of all involved. Students have interned in roles within Admissions, Financial Aid, Development, Information Technology, and other departments across campus.

"Jenzabar is committed to creating a better experience for students and making it easier for students to reach their highest potential," said Ling Chai, President and CEO of Jenzabar. "We are pleased to support these exceptional interns with their talent, enthusiasm, and drive as they work to make a difference at their institutions."

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower student's success and helps higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

