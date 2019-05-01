Jenzabar Introduces Jenzabar Analytics: Bringing Data-Driven Decision Making to Higher Education

Jenzabar Analytics brings visibility and data-informed decision making to higher education. Institutions are given the latest tools and technology to quickly spot and analyze relevant trends, make more accurate projections, and discover new opportunities for success. The company introduced today two Jenzabar Analytics Modules – the Data Cloud and the Financial Analytics Model.

"More than ever before, today's institutions need to view their data as an asset and leverage it to take informed and strategic action," said Meghan Turjanica, Product Manager of Analytics at Jenzabar. "Our cloud-based analytics solution simplifies the process of storing, organizing, analyzing, and deriving meaning and insight from data to improve institutional and student outcomes."

Jenzabar Analytics is part of Jenzabar One, the company's cloud-ready suite of higher education technology products and services that improves the student experience and drives institutional success. The new module's customizable, industry best-practice dashboards give flexibility to track specific data points critical to an institution.

Jenzabar Analytics: Data Cloud

By leveraging cloud computing, Jenzabar provides the most relevant data needed to answer critical questions based on industry standard key performance indicators (KPIs). Jenzabar's Data Cloud leverages the massive computing power of the cloud to run state-of-the-art workflows that collect and transform data from both your core Jenzabar systems and third-party data sources. It then securely stores it in a central data warehouse and data lake unique to your institution.

Jenzabar Analytics: Financial Analytics Model

Jenzabar's Financial Analytics Model provides you with key performance indicators and ratios to track the health of an institution, such as operating results, resource sufficiency and flexibility, asset performance and management, and liquidity and debt management.

Analytics Services

Each analytics model kicks off with a Strategic Workshop to help understand how to leverage industry best-practice KPIs for immediate maximum success. Jenzabar provides the training, tools, and associated services needed to answer questions and continue to make data-driven decisions.

Availability

Jenzabar's Data Cloud and Financial Analytics Model are available immediately starting today. The Analytics Services available today help institutions assess student demand, employment, competition, and strategic fit by program.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower student's success and helps higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

