Jereh Officially Launched New Shale Gas Development Solution

How to bring capacity in line with increasing demand in a more safe, efficient and reliable way seems to be a common concern for every oil and gas player. Equipment powered by electricity came into public's sight for a good reason. It is believed to greatly reduce refueling traffic and eliminate over 400 diesel deliveries (J.M. Oehring, 2015).

With years of practice and innovation, Jereh successfully developed a full series of electric fracturing fleet to help reduce cost and enhance the efficiency of shale gas development.

Jereh's new solution stands out due to its robust electric motor and Jereh patented JR5000QPN pump, enabling the electric frac fleet to satisfy operations of large displacement, high pressure and long duration.

A power supply package is offered for users in locations with inadequate power grids or any kind of power facilities. Compared with diesel fleets, the electric fracturing fleet is more economical and it features compact structure and smaller footprint while reaching a power density of 134kw/t, the highest among its counterparts.

In addition, the electric solution is environmental-friendly since it has low noise level of less than 85 dB and less lube leaking.

Mr. Louis Li, Executive Vice President of Jereh Group, said, "As indicated in 13th Five-Year Plan, China plans to achieve shale gas production of 30 billion m3 in 2020. Leveraging its capability throughout the industry chain, Jereh would like to join hands with all customers on their way pursuing the ambitious goal. We believe China's shale boom is upon us."

About Jereh

Jereh is a global group specializing in oil & natural gas, and environmental management. Leveraging the resources and capabilities of equipment manufacturing, technology services, turn-key engineering as well as investment and operation, we offer integrated solutions in a flexible, efficient way to help customers resolve the issues and challenges that they face.

