Jeremiah's Italian Ice Continues to Dominate the QSR Dessert Space

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – is continuing its rapid growth in 2021. Already this year, the brand has successfully opened 11 new franchise locations, exceeding the 10 locations it opened in all of 2020, and is on track to open an additional 25 – 30 locations by year's end. The brand is expecting a +225% increase in location count over the 22 it started with in 2019, when it first launched its franchise opportunity.

The brand is also proud to announce its #3 ranking as a top new food franchise in 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine and its additional inclusion in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchise List of 2021. Placement in Entrepreneur's rankings is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Entrepreneur ranks Jeremiah's Italian Ice as a top franchise that has been operating five years or less.

Earlier this year, Jeremiah's Italian Ice was also listed on QSR Magazine's 2021 40/40 List as one America's hottest fast casual restaurant concepts and its founder, Jeremy Litwack was recognized by Nation's Restaurant News as one of the most influential restaurant CEO's as part of its 2021 Reader's Picks.

"We came into the year with big plans for development, eying new states and aiming to capitalize on our resiliency to the pandemic-related complications of 2020," said Nicole DiPietro, Vice President of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "We are proud of the fact that our brand has reached every benchmark goal so far this year and our ongoing success has remained evident to potential franchise partners."

Targeting new states in its franchise development, the brand has already opened its first locations in Arizona, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas and Georgia and has agreements awarded to expand in Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Nevada and Colorado as well.

Drawing in area representatives who hold experience with brands such as Tropical Smoothie, Subway, Bento Asian Kitchen & Sushi, Blu Halo and Hangar 36 among others, Jeremiah's is proud to welcome these operators to help the brand go national. The brand is now well on its way to becoming a national sensation.

To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – an experienced team of franchise veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. Since partnering with PGP, Jeremiah's has awarded nearly 170 franchise units across more than 65 franchise groups.

"Our ability to build on our established relationships early in the year has set us up perfectly for continued success throughout 2021," said Cameron Cummins, Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners and Chief Development Officer of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "We look to maintain our reputation as a serious force to be reckoned with in the QSR industry as 2021 continues."

Each Jeremiah's location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah's Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. Jeremiah's franchisees are embedded in the local community and are crucial to helping keep communities smiling through tough times. Jeremiah's wants to continue to expand its footprint so people across America can taste how amazing their treats are and to help local entrepreneurs make their dreams come true.

"I am incredibly proud of the Jeremiah's Frog Squad and am humbled to be part of a company that stays true to its mantra to 'Live Life to the Coolest,'" stated CEO and Founder of Jeremiah's Italian Ice Jeremy Litwack. "I look forward to continuing the brand's momentum throughout 2021 and working with the team to provide our communities with the best frozen treats available."

To learn more about the Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise opportunity, please visit: www.jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 40 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

