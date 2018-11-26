Jeremih's Platinum Certified Late Nights: The Album To Be Released On 2LP Standard Black & Limited Edition Translucent Blue Vinyl For The First Time

Originally released in December of 2015, Late Nights established Jeremih as one of contemporary R&B's greatest. The album features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Migos, Juicy J, YG, Twista, Future, Big Sean, J. Cole, and Feather.

"I was traveling, up late nights, recording all the time," he told XXL before the album release. "It just felt like every record was catering to… I imagined if it was a big bed in the club, everybody would be in one big ass orgy off of all the songs."

Producers including London on da Track, The Mekanics, Soundz, DJ Mustard, Needlz, Vinylz and Frank Dukes contributed to the now Platinum certified album which includes the singles "Don't Tell 'Em," "Planez" featuring J. Cole, and "Oui."

Disc 1

Side A

1. "Planez" feat. J. Cole

2. "Pass Dat"

3. "Impatient" feat. Ty Dolla $ign

4. "oui"

Side B

5. "Drank"

6. "Giv No Fucks" feat. Migos

7. "Feel Like Phil"

8. "Royalty" feat. Future & Big Sean

Disc 2

Side C

9. "I Did" feat. Feather

10. "Actin' Up"

11. "Remember Me"

12. "Don't Tell 'Em" feat. YG

Side D

13. "Woosah" feat. Juicy J & Twista

14. "Worthy" feat. Jhene Aiko

15. "Paradise"

Standard black vinyl and limited edition translucent blue color vinyl:

About Jeremih

Jeremih's 2015 release, Late Nights (December 2015) was his third Def Jam album, which contained a trio of double-platinum R&B/hip-hop/pop crossover hits: "Don't Tell 'Em" (featuring YG), "Planes" (featuring J. Cole), and "Oui." Jeremih, whose combined YouTube views have passed the 730 million mark has the distinction of charting 17 RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum smash singles, most recently co-writing French Montana's 5x platinum "Unforgettable" and Big Sean's 4x platinum hit "Bounce Back". Jeremih was featured on Kanye West's Ye ("Wouldn't Leave"), Valee's "Womp Womp", Meek Mill's "Dangerous", and other releases from DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, and more. Jeremih collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign for their highly anticipated album, Mih-Ty, out now.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S "URBAN LEGENDS"

Urban Legends is a multi-platform website that honors the past 30 years of Universal Music Group's (UMG) urban catalog. The label imprint and platform, which came to fruition in late 2017, celebrates the artists and music at the heart and soul of hip-hop, with commentary by noted music writers and the artists themselves.

Nobody forgets the album that changed their life—that one song that defined the moment. Urban Legends remembers and reimagines what it means to be a fan, helping music lovers fall in love with their favorites all over again. We celebrate our icons, our culture, our style, our legacy, our music—and why it matters.

