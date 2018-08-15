GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy B. Barowsky, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Psychiatry in recognition of his role as a Psychiatrist.

Devoted to providing quality healthcare services at the fraction of the cost, Jeremy Barowsky, MD, Psychiatrist has committed itself in leading revolutionary healthcare to those they serve. Utilizing the latest advancements in an effort to better serve their clients, the practice specializes in all facets of Psychiatry. The practice is adept in handling matters with regards to assessments, medication, talk therapy, addiction, speaking and more.

With several years of experience in the field of Psychiatry under his belt, Dr. Barowsky has established himself as a distinguished professional within the industry. Throughout his career, Dr. Barowsky has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Addiction Psychiatry and treating individuals struggling with both psychiatric and substance abuse disorders. Fueled by a strong desire to help people, Dr. Barowsky states that Psychiatry allows him to "be part of the narrative - it is a calling. The brain is the last frontier." Attributing his success to his humility and commitment to the care and wellness of patients, when asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Barowsky emphasizes the importance of being human and staying curious within the industry. In his previous years, Dr. Barowsky served as the Director of Addiction Medicine at Greenwich Hospital and served as Chief of the Personality Disorder Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

A Harvard trained psychiatrist who is double-boarded by both the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the American Board of Addiction Medicine, Dr. Barowsky completed his Psychiatric training as Chief Resident at Harvard Medical School, in Boston, Massachusetts. In his previous years, Dr. Barowsky attended the State University of New York- Upstate Medical University.

In an effort to further advance his career, Dr. Barowsky is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Psychiatric Association, American Society of Addiction Medicine, American Medical Association, and American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Barowsky was the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award and received the Harvard Medical School Excellence in Medical Student Education award.

Dr. Barowsky dedicates this recognition to his Dad, Ellias I. Barowsky, Ph.D.

For more information, please visit http://drjeremybarowsky.com/

