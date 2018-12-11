Jeremy Lehman Joins Softomotive as General Manager, Americas

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796055/Softomotive_Jeremy_Lehman.jpg )



"Softomotive's fast growth is driven by our customers creating new value with robotic process automation," stated Marios Stavropolous, CEO of Softomotive. "We're happy to have Jeremy join to scale the Americas team and support customers improving productivity and efficiency with ProcessRobot and WinAutomation."

Jeremy has guided high growth software businesses. As EVP, Global Product Development and Delivery for Experian, Jeremy led product, technology, and operations integrating a series of acquisitions into a global leader in digital marketing. He served as CTO for Global Equities at Citi, CTO for Investment Management at Thomson Reuters, and as Industry Manager for capital markets with Microsoft. He began his career as an infantry officer with the US Army. Jeremy received BBA and MBA degrees from the University of Miami and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.



Softomotive's growing team is moving to a new US headquarters at 1 World Trade Center at the beginning of the new year.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is a leading worldwide provider of Robotic Process Automation solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide.



Softomotive provides the smoothest RPA journey by allowing you to start small, learn quickly and scale seamlessly. This helps to reduce overall project risk and avoids high up-front costs which can make achieving a positive ROI that much harder.

-WinAutomation is the world's best desktop automation tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

-ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.



