Jeremy Orr, MPAS, PA-C, is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

WASHINGTON, Vt., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy Orr, MPAS, PA-C, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Medicine as an Emergency Medicine Physician's Assistant at Central Vermont Medical Center.

With more than 20 years of wide-ranging experience, Mr. Orr is highly adept at patient care. After he obtained his initial bachelor's degree, he served for the U.S. Army National Guard in 2005, spending time in Iraq medical departments. He concluded his military service with the rank of lieutenant colonel. For his dedication and successes during his service, he was bestowed various commendations and achievement awards.



Mr. Orr earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences with a minor in Psychology from Johnson State College, then graduated from the University of Omaha Medical Center with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies. He also obtained his Master of Science degree in Intermediate Leadership and History from the University of Omaha.



He previously worked at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he worked in critical care alongside doctors in a Level II Trauma Center. In his current capacity, he treats patients at Central Vermont Medical Center. Here, he works in Emergency Medicine as a Physician's Assistant. He prides himself on always caring for his patients, providing compassion and top-quality medical care to every patient he treats. Mr. Orr also teaches at the Franklin Peirce University Physician's assistant program, educating students as an adjunct professor.



A respected voice in his areas of expertise, Mr. Orr has served on the American Health Council's Board of Physicians since 2018. A noted humanitarian, he formed an Iraqi Children's Relief Fund while serving in the Army. Previously, he served as a delegate to the National Conference and key note speaker for the American Academy of Physician's Assistants. Mr. Orr is a member of the American Association of Physician Assistants and the Physician Assistant Academy of Vermont.



Awards for Mr. Orr's contributions to the medical field include the Leader in Medicine Award presented by Best in Medicine. He has been lauded for his bravery while serving in Iraq, where he helped children with severe congenital disabilities by assisting them to get treatment and raising thousands of dollars for their care.



In the next phase of his career, Mr. Orr plans to complete an Emergency Medicine Certification at the Catholic Medical Center, and continue to teach at the Franklin Peirce University Physician Assistant Program as an adjunct professor.



Mr. Orr dedicates this honorable recognition to Mark Depman, MD, Jarid Mashkuri, MD, Beth Carriere, PA, and Amy Dennis, FNP.



