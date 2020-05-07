Jergens Brings Comfort to Moms and Children Affected by COVID-19 this Mother's Day

Jergens MOMentos is a social media campaign inviting consumers to celebrate the MOMentos that keep their moms and mothers figures close. A MOMento is an item that represents an inside story, joke, or memory between the two. The campaign will run on Facebook and Instagram from April 27, 2020 to May 10, 2020, and those who participate will have the opportunity to have their MOMento featured on the brand's Instagram page .

How to Participate in the MOMentos Campaign:

Posting your MOMento and the story behind it on Facebook or Instagram

Tag @ jergensus and # JergensMotherDay

The campaign will support Baby2Baby and Cincinnati Children's

About Jergens Original Scent Moisturizer with Cherry Almond Essence: Jergens Original Scent Moisturizer has been providing a touch of comfort for generations, enriching body and mind for an unmistakable feeling of love and care that we all yearn for, especially now. Original Scent Moisturizer relieves dry skin with moisturerich hydration to reveal deeply luminous, visibly softer skin. Skin's luminosity is restored with a unique illuminating HYDRALUCENCE™ blend and nourishing hydrators. It provides dry skin with long-lasting moisture to soften and visibly improve overall tone and texture.

PRICING/AVAILABILITY: $5.99; TARGET.COM

About Kao USA Inc.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirant deodorants and Total Refresh® Cooling Body Cloths; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease® Luxurious Volume, Sheer Blonde®, Beach Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red, and Precision Foam Colour professional hair care products. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 8 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 70 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Every year, Baby2Baby serves hundreds of thousands of children across the country. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

About Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati Children's, a nonprofit academic medical center established in 1883, is one of the oldest and most distinguished pediatric hospitals in the United States. A leading medical research institution and teaching hospital, Cincinnati Children's is consistently ranked as one of America's best children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at www.cincinnatichildrens.org

Contact:

Lindsay Mirkin, [email protected]

