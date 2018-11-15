Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: JMDA) (the "Company" or "Jerrick"), a technology company and the creators of Vocal , today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2018.

Financial and Operational Highlights:

Revenues for third quarter 2018 were $25,119 .

. Operating expenses in the third quarter decreased to an average of $302,569 monthly, as compared to a monthly average of $529,909 in the second quarter and $446,609 in the first quarter of 2018.

monthly, as compared to a monthly average of in the second quarter and in the first quarter of 2018. The Vocal platform reached over 359,000 registered accounts.

In October 2018 , Vocal was approved as a Flipboard publisher , allowing creators' stories to reach Flipboard's 100 million monthly active users. This allows for easier discoverability and potential further monetization for Vocal's creators.

, Vocal was approved as a , allowing creators' stories to reach Flipboard's 100 million monthly active users. This allows for easier discoverability and potential further monetization for Vocal's creators. In November 2018 , the Company announced a partnership with WatchMojo, a content producer, publisher, and syndicator with over 12 billion all-time video views and more than 19 million subscribers on YouTube, as detailed in a recent press release .

"With this filing completed, a revitalized balance sheet and operational efficiencies at maximum, our team can focus on scaling revenues while completing our most important technology milestone since the implementation of the Vocal platform two years ago," said Jerrick CEO Jeremy Frommer.

More details related to these financial results can be found on sec.gov on the Company's Form 10-Q filed on November 19, 2018.

About Jerrick:

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators by providing them with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities embedded within long-form content. Vocal's community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities within them.

