PORTLAND, Ore., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmidt's is partnering with cheer all-star, Jerry Harris, to help encourage people interested in making the switch to natural deodorant. As part of the brand's #GoSchmidts campaign, Schmidt's and Jerry are hosting an exclusive experience, offering up the chance for five people to win a private video chat with the star, famed for his encouraging 'mat talk.' Schmidt's is also sending five hundred lucky people one of Jerry's favorite Schmidt's deodorants to kickstart their switch to naturals.

Jerry Harris is Making the Switch to Natural Deodorant with Schmidt’s and He Wants You to Join Him

"As an athlete, I am very particular about what I put in and on my body," says Harris. "Wellness is super important to me so trying out natural deodorant just made sense. But, it HAD to actually work. While at home, I tried Schmidt's for the first time and I legit smelled great even after my workouts. My entire family got in on making the switch after seeing how much I loved it, which was awesome. Schmidt's Rose+Black Pepper is my favorite scent - it's soft and spicy, and just smells good."

For background, 86% of adults say they are interested in making the switch to natural deodorant, but more than half are concerned it won't work.* As some people have been spending more time at home, there's been a trend in conversation around making the switch.

"In recent weeks, we've been experiencing a surge of interest on social media and customer service channels around the natural deodorant transition, but many have questions about what they should expect when switching from a conventional deodorant to a natural deodorant," says Ryu Yokoi, CEO of Schmidt's. "When we saw the conversation, we challenged Jerry to join in and put the product to the ultimate test by adding it to his wellness routine. To date, over 4 million people have discovered the benefit of Schmidt's natural deodorant – including Jerry – and there's no better person to cheer people on as they make their switch to naturals."

For a chance to win a private video chat with Jerry, filled with positivity, motivation and some 'mat talk,' and also receive one of his favorite Schmidt's deodorants, fans can enter by commenting on his Instagram Post noting why they want to convert to Schmidt's natural deodorant or have already made the switch to Schmidt's. Participants must also be following Schmidt's on Instagram and like the post to be eligible to win.

Five hundred entrants will also be selected to win one of Jerry's favorite Schmidt's deodorants. Winners are chosen at random and will be announced on Schmidt's Instagram page (@SchmidtsNaturals).

Complete terms and conditions can be found within the post.

*Study conducted by Edelman Intelligence; 2019

About Schmidt's:

With the mission to "change the way you think about natural," Schmidt's believes the future of self-care is in quality, plant-powered products that work. With alluring scents derived from natural botanicals and innovative formulations, Schmidt's makes personal and home care products fun, accessible, and rewarding for everyone. Follow Schmidt's (@SchmidtsNaturals) on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies. Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands grew 46% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 70% of the company's growth in 2017.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com

