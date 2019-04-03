Jerry Redmond Named Chief Operating Officer At Brown Jordan International

In his new role, Redmond will be responsible for transitioning Brown Jordan International from a holding company to a center-led manufacturer. Further, he will oversee all manufacturing, logistics, distribution, procurement, engineering and product design capabilities at the company. Redmond will help drive revenue and operating profit for the company, while also solidifying a One Company, One Team culture throughout the organization. "I look forward to partnering with Jerry during this exciting time in our growth strategy," said Gene J. Moriarty, President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued: "His extensive experience in operations and strong leadership skills will be of great importance as we execute a number of high return improvement initiatives to drive even more value to our customers."

Redmond brings 25 plus years of experience coupled with a proven track record in improving performance in multiple, fast-paced settings. As President of the Andersen Division at Andersen Corporation, he oversaw 15 manufacturing plants and maintained accountability for 80% of sales for the country's largest window and door manufacturer. At Andersen for a decade, Redmond began as Senior VP of Operations and managed customer service, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution, and, ultimately, was promoted to President. This was proceeded by leadership roles at Whirlpool Corporation where, in operations, he managed several facilities and production in both Mexico and Canada.

Redmond has a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Mississippi State University and an MBA from Northwestern University. He and his family will be transitioning to St. Augustine from St. Paul, Minnesota.

ABOUT BROWN JORDAN INTERNATIONAL

Brown Jordan International is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lifestyle brands serving the residential and commercial outdoor and indoor furniture markets. The company offers innovative designs and superior quality through its strong portfolio of lifestyle brands that include Brown Jordan, Tropitone, Charter, Texacraft and Winston.

The company is vertically integrated with numerous manufacturing facilities located both domestically and in Mexico. The company sources products from low cost regions including China, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Designs are constructed of extruded, wrought and cast aluminum, as well as stainless steel, teak and woven resin. In addition to the outdoor environment, products for the hospitality industry are also found in public spaces and resort and hotel guest rooms. Products are also sold into apartments, condominiums and country clubs. The company gets product to market through a network of sales representatives, specialty dealers, company showrooms and mass merchandisers.

Founded in 1945 by Robert Brown and Hubert Jordan in Pasadena, California, Brown Jordan International has grown to become the leading lifestyle platform in the outdoor and indoor furniture market, featuring scale and diversity across products, customers, suppliers and distribution channels.

Brown Jordan International has developed a culture of operational excellence, high quality, and continuous innovation over its 70+ year history. Brown Jordan International brings innovative designs to market through internal and best-in-class external product designers. With a distinct team of designers for each segment, Brown Jordan International is continuously refreshing its product portfolio to adapt to evolving consumer tastes and styles. Brown Jordan International has won over 50 design excellence awards – more than any other manufacturer in the outdoor furniture industry. For more information, visit: www.bji.com.

