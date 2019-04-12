Jersey Jack Pinball Announces Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory™ Pinball Machine

All models of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory ™ pinball include four flippers, six balls, a captive ball, seven magnets, the Everlasting Gobstopper™, the Most Secret Machine™, Oompa Loompa™ camera sculpture, 7" Wonkavision™ LCD, a 27" HD LCD screen with interactive 3D animations, and candy-colored LED light shows. Gameplay features four multiballs, collecting Wonka Bars™, spelling Scrumdiddlyumptious™, touring Wonka's Factory™, and a host of other goodies to lead you down the chocolate river to three wizard modes, including Pure Imagination™. Scenes and dialogue from the original 1971 film directed by Mel Stuart, starring Gene Wilder, are showcased bringing this exciting theme to life.

"This is a dream theme designed by a dream team," said Jack Guarnieri, founder of Jersey Jack Pinball. "It's a game that will be loved and cherished forever, a perfect gift for the entire family, and a great addition to any home, arcade or bar."

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory™ pinball machines will be available in Standard, Limited, and Collector's Edition models. Only 500 units of the Collector's Edition model will be made!

Pricing and Availability

MSRP for sales in the U.S. before any taxes and shipping.

All pricing in U.S. dollars.

Standard Edition: $7,500

Limited Edition: $9,500

Collector's Edition: $12,500

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory™ pinball machines will be available summer 2019 and can be purchased directly or through an authorized Jersey Jack Pinball distributor.

About Jersey Jack Pinball

Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) is the industry leader in quality and technical innovation, designing groundbreaking, premium pinball machines made for players, collectors and newcomers to the game. Made in America, their head-turning machines are crafted by artisans and innovators with a nod to the game's rich history and an eye towards the future.

Easy to play – difficult to master, their games feature several industry firsts, including the use of LCD screens, LED lighting, rich audio, and interactive technology designed to provide an enhanced player experience, engage hardcore players and draw new players to the game of pinball.

For more information, please visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com.

CONTACT: Geovanna Arias, garias@jerseyjackpinball.com

SOURCE Jersey Jack Pinball, Inc.

