Jersey Jack Pinball Announces Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory™ Pinball Machine
Apr 12, 2019, 21:00 ET
LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Jack Pinball presents a world of pure imagination! Find the Golden Ticket™ and enter Wonka's Chocolate Factory™ for an unforgettable pinball adventure full of fun, surprises, and magic around every corner! This pinball masterpiece was designed by the legendary Pat Lawlor, designer of Dialed In!, Twilight Zone, and over a dozen other classic games, including the best-selling pinball machine in history, The Addams Family.
All models of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory™ pinball include four flippers, six balls, a captive ball, seven magnets, the Everlasting Gobstopper™, the Most Secret Machine™, Oompa Loompa™ camera sculpture, 7" Wonkavision™ LCD, a 27" HD LCD screen with interactive 3D animations, and candy-colored LED light shows. Gameplay features four multiballs, collecting Wonka Bars™, spelling Scrumdiddlyumptious™, touring Wonka's Factory™, and a host of other goodies to lead you down the chocolate river to three wizard modes, including Pure Imagination™. Scenes and dialogue from the original 1971 film directed by Mel Stuart, starring Gene Wilder, are showcased bringing this exciting theme to life.
"This is a dream theme designed by a dream team," said Jack Guarnieri, founder of Jersey Jack Pinball. "It's a game that will be loved and cherished forever, a perfect gift for the entire family, and a great addition to any home, arcade or bar."
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory™ pinball machines will be available in Standard, Limited, and Collector's Edition models. Only 500 units of the Collector's Edition model will be made!
Pricing and Availability
MSRP for sales in the U.S. before any taxes and shipping.
All pricing in U.S. dollars.
Standard Edition: $7,500
Limited Edition: $9,500
Collector's Edition: $12,500
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory™ pinball machines will be available summer 2019 and can be purchased directly or through an authorized Jersey Jack Pinball distributor.
About Jersey Jack Pinball
Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) is the industry leader in quality and technical innovation, designing groundbreaking, premium pinball machines made for players, collectors and newcomers to the game. Made in America, their head-turning machines are crafted by artisans and innovators with a nod to the game's rich history and an eye towards the future.
Easy to play – difficult to master, their games feature several industry firsts, including the use of LCD screens, LED lighting, rich audio, and interactive technology designed to provide an enhanced player experience, engage hardcore players and draw new players to the game of pinball.
For more information, please visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com.
CONTACT: Geovanna Arias, garias@jerseyjackpinball.com
SOURCE Jersey Jack Pinball, Inc.
