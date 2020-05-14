Jersey Mike's to Honor Student-Athletes with Virtual End-of-Year Banquet

The event will offer motivational messages from elite athletes and some of the best coaches in America. It will first be made available to high school students, athletic directors, coaches, parents and family members throughout the nation who are a part of Jersey Mike's existing high school athletic program in partnership with Huddle.

"Student-athletes all over the country have had their seasons abruptly ended due to the coronavirus, and with that the heartbreak of dashed hopes for championships and celebratory banquets," said Jersey Mike's Founder and CEO Peter Cancro. "Hardest hit are our high school seniors who will miss their last varsity seasons. We want to honor these student-athletes for their hard work and dedication."

As part of the partnership, student-athletes from 3,000 high schools across the nation will be invited to virtually attend the event. Professional baseball player Aaron Judge will share a personal message with the athletes.

A streamlined version of the presentation (watch video trailer) will be available to the public on Thursday, May 21, at astudentabove.com/jm-athletic-banquet.

Kathryn Tappen, host and reporter, NBC Sports Group will serve as virtual emcee.

Other speakers include:

Peter Cancro , Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc . A high school running back, Peter gave up plans to attend college to buy a sub shop. That one sub shop turned into Jersey Mike's Subs, which today operates nearly 2,000 restaurants coast-to-coast.

. A high school running back, Peter gave up plans to attend college to buy a sub shop. That one sub shop turned into Jersey Mike's Subs, which today operates nearly 2,000 restaurants coast-to-coast. Kevin Boyle , Head Basketball Coach, Monteverde Academy , Monteverde, Fla. Widely recognized as one of the premier high school basketball coaches in the U.S.

, Monteverde, Fla. Widely recognized as one of the premier high school basketball coaches in the U.S. Susan Phillips , Women's Varsity Basketball Coach, Archbishop Mitty High School , San Jose, Calif. , and 2018 Naismith Coach of the Year .

, , and . Lopez Lomong, two-time Olympian in Track and Field. Lopez began his journey in Sudan , where he was kidnapped by rebel soldiers at just six years old.

