Jersey Shore Cosmetics Lip Balm Subscribers Receive Masks and Hand Sanitizer in Light of Covid-19

FLEMINGTON, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From health care workers and graduates to cabin feverish quarantine shut-ins, here's a unique gift that gives back. Jersey shore cosmetics, the creators of what may be the best formulated organic lip balms on earth, has a subscription balm pack that may well be the best-kept secret in the cosmetics and beauty space.

Jersey Shore Cosmetics creates unique, deeply nourishing plant-based formulations for their million-dollar lip balm brands.

A company that gives back, Jersey Shore Cosmetics [non-toxic, cruelty-free beauty] has surprised their lip balm subscribers with vegan hand sanitizer, face masks and other non-lip balm goodies since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The makers of the instantly famous lip smackers who have been touted as being too expensive for the common person to afford may now be within reach. Jersey Shore Cosmetics' unique lip balm formulations that are often found in high profile subscription glam bags have a subscription of their own that won't disappoint. The subscriber sign up is limited to 1000 subscribers at a time, so those wanting to sign up will have to wait until someone un-subscribes if they don't make the list the first time around.

A typical Jersey Shore Cosmetics organic lip balm runs $10.00 for a standard 0.15 oz. tube of natural flavors. The cost climbs up from there to $15.00 - $20.00 for mineral tinted rouge balms, unique scents like Bulgarian Rose, Lavender, Royal Chocolate, and SPF balms. A Jersey Shore Cosmetics whole body balm can run $45.00. What makes these lip balms so pricey and unique? Jersey Shore Cosmetics lip balms are formulated using all-natural, organic, fair-trade, cruelty-free, non-GMO ingredients with unique scents that aren't likely to be found at a neighborhood pharmacy.

Bulgarian Rose lip balm is created using Bulgarian Rose Otto, Lavender is formulated using Lavender essential oil. Jersey Shore Cosmetics' best selling Mongongo Lip Conditioner contains rare, Mandarin green orange essential oil. Coffee infusion, Vanilla Co2, Bergamot, Rosemary Extract, [enormously expensive] Oud, Chocolate extract, Vetiver, Amber, and Cardamom are found in their AMH men's luxe balms. At $10.00 - $45.00 per each, retail, a subscription 4-pack of JSC premium lip balms for just $10.00 is a phenomenal value considering there's an occasional bonus that comes with it. Recent four-pack monthly subscribers received a full-size vegan hand sanitizer and a USA made face mask with their monthly balms, in light of COVID-19. That's special. Jersey Shore Cosmetics has over 2 million online lip balm reviews from social media influencers and loyal consumers alike.

Related Images

jersey-shore-cosmetics-amh-luxe.png

Jersey Shore Cosmetics AMH Luxe Balm

Jersey Shore Cosmetics creates unique, deeply nourishing plant-based formulations for their million-dollar lip balm brands.

Related Links

Ipsy Glam Bag reviews

Jersey Shore Cosmetics Balm Subscription

SOURCE Jersey Shore Cosmetics