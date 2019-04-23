Jesse Ramos of Ward North American named northAmerican® Van Lines 2018 Driver of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce that Jesse Ramos of Ward North American San Antonio has been named northAmerican Van Lines' 2018 Driver of the Year. The award was presented to Jesse on April 12 at the annual northAmerican Van Lines Operations Conference in Fort Wayne, Indiana.This is the third year in a row that a driver from Ward North American has received this esteemed honor.



The annual Driver of the Year award recognizes northAmerican agency drivers whose overall performance and outstanding quality scores exemplify dedication and commitment to providing world-class service to northAmerican moving customers. One of twelve 2018 Top Quality Haulers nominated, Jesse earned this distinction based on his performance records in numerous areas, including quality, claims and customer opinion survey scores.

"Everyone at every level in the northAmerican network is committed to providing the highest quality and best possible experience for our customers," said Andy Kroll, VP and General Manager of North American Van Lines. "Recipients of the prestigious Driver of the Year award are drivers that truly embrace, and live, our commitment to excellence every day. We are honored and privileged to have a driver like Jesse Ramos as part of northAmerican."

"Ward North American, its employees and drivers, are committed to delivering quality service to every Ward customer, on every move," says Kevin Ankenbauer, President and Owner of Ward North American. "Jesse Ramos is a perfect example of how a focus on quality and dedication to providing the best possible customer experience makes you a winner every day, not only when recognized. We are proud to have Jesse as a valued member of the Ward family."

Jesse Ramos has been a moving industry driver for 18 years, the last seven of which have been with Ward North American in San Antonio, TX. Jesse comes from a family of moving-industry drivers, initially learning to drive a tractor from his cousin. Since 2013, Jesse has won his agency's Driver of the Year award three times. He credits his award-winning background to the focus on quality service, communication and delivering an overall excellent moving experience instilled by Ward North American and northAmerican Van Lines, as well as the support of his wife of 12 years, Manuela, who travels with him as his business partner. Jesse takes extreme pride and care in loading his trailer and enjoys collaborating with fellow drivers and helpers on new ways of delivering an even better moving experience. The things Jesse cherishes about moving household goods are the smiles and the many heart-warming letters of gratitude he receives from his customers. When not on the road, Jesse and his lovely wife enjoy spending time with family and friends.

About Ward North American

Ward North American is a nationally recognized provider of household goods moving and storage services. Through unparalleled recruiting practices, training processes and quality assurance measures, Ward North American strives to redefine the industry with every move. Ward North American has proudly represented northAmerican Van Lines for over 40 years. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Ward North American operates from five locations in Texas and one in Arizona. Ward North American employs a staff of nearly 600 and operates a dedicated national fleet of over 110 drivers. Find out more at www.wardnorthamerican.com.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

