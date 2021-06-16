Jessica Fritts Expands West Coast Financing Options by Joining Cherry Creek Mortgage

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage, a nationwide, full-service mortgage lender, announced today that Jessica Fritts has joined the company as Sales Manager and Senior Loan Officer licensed in Oregon, Washington, and California. Based out of the Lake Oswego office near Portland, Fritts will help people in Oregon, Washington, and California find their ideal home loan solutions.

Fritts began her career in mortgage lending in 2002 while studying finance and economics at the University of Portland. Prior to joining Cherry Creek Mortgage, she worked as Senior Loan Officer at Guild Mortgage. She brings a proven track record in mortgage lending and a wealth of knowledge to the company.

"I am excited to be part of a growing organization where I have the opportunity to contribute," said Fritts. "Today, I'm optimistic about the local housing market, and my mission is to help as many people as possible across the west coast realize homeownership and accomplish their short and long-term financial goals."

Founded in 1987, Cherry Creek Mortgage provides a robust offering of FHA, conventional and jumbo purchase and refinance mortgage loans utilizing a highly advanced, proprietary technology platform. The company originates loans through more than 70 retail branches, a highly efficient consumer direct channel, wholesale, and a number of highly successful joint ventures.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001, has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

