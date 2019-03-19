Jessica Hawthorne-Castro Named One of The Most Influential Marketers in Southern California by Los Angeles Business Journal

"Our executive panel was impressed with Jessica's nomination," said the LABJ. "We are thrilled about the buzz this issue is generating!" Every year, the LABJ publishes more than 50 lists with a complete collection of data on industry leaders researched by its editorial team. The lists span industries, including banking and finance, law, media and entertainment, real estate, and more. The LABJ also publishes a list of LA's most influential people , in an effort to highlight the "people, companies and transactions that have an outsized impact on the business community." Being named an Elite Marketer by the LABJ speaks to Jessica's continued innovation and success at the helm of Hawthorne. Under her leadership, she has strategically positioned the agency to be at the forefront of the new marketing revolution.

"It's a great honor to be included on the LABJ's list of influential marketers," said Jessica. "Hawthorne has consistently been recognized by the industry for the great, impactful work we create for our clients and I'm proud to represent the agency in this way. It's yet another sign that our approach and hard work is paying off."

Hawthorne is known for its innovative vision, rigorous accountability, and commitment to its clients. The agency racked up 51 creative and corporate awards in 2018, recognizing both the high quality of its campaigns and the effectiveness of its leadership team and workplace culture. Jessica was personally honored with two awards for her leadership in 2018. In the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, she won "Woman of The Year – Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations" and the "Young Female Entrepreneur of the Year" award. Jessica has also been named a "Women to Watch" for the "Marketing Hall of Femme" Direct Marketing News and has received "Women's Summit Awards" nominations by Los Angeles Business Journal, among other accolades.

In addition to her work at Hawthorne, Jessica actively contributes to and gives back to the marketing and business communities. She is an active contributor to industry publications offering insights on key industry trends, including AdAge, AdWeek, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, American Marketing Association, Forbes, podcasts and others. She also routinely participates on industry discussion panels with past events including the OMMA LA, Marketing EDGE, Digital Hollywood, What She Said + Bumble, DRMA Response Expo, and Electronic Retailing's D2C Event.

Today, Hawthorne is a certified woman-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a Great Place to Work®, a member of the Forbes Agency Council and on the Inc. 5000 list. Jessica is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization and a participant in TED. Her profound, multifaceted contributions to the industry clearly demonstrate why she has earned a well-deserved spot on the Most Influential Marketers list.

About Hawthorne:

Hawthorne, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With nearly 30 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns. Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers, and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations. As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics. Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthornedirect.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/hawthorne-direct for more information.

