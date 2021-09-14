Jessica Leonard Joins Evolution Capital Partners as Partner

CLEVELAND, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") announced today that Jessica Leonard, CPA, has joined the firm as a partner. She brings with her more than 13 years of public accounting experience.

"Jessica has a strong background working with a broad range of clients including private equity funds and the companies they own and understands the commitment that is required to be successful in this industry," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. "She will be a tremendous asset to our growing team."

Prior to joining Evolution, Leonard held multiple roles at RSM US LLP and KPMG, LLP, both in Cleveland. She earned both her bachelor's degree and MBA from Baldwin Wallace University. In addition to holding her CPA, she is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Ohio Society of CPAs. She has been a member of the LifeAct Board of Trustees' Finance & Strategy Committees since 2014, and the Accounting Advisory Board for Baldwin Wallace University since 2018.

About Evolution Capital Partners

Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity fund that invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies. Since 2005, Evolution has specialized in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamental methodology. As a team of investors, partners and employees, our primary passion and motivation is to inspire entrepreneurs and their small businesses to grow and thrive under any economic circumstances. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

SOURCE Evolution Capital Partners