Jessica Litman, Founder of The Organized Mama, Releases Debut Book Home Sweet Organized Home

Nationally Recognized Home Organization Expert and Influencer Releases New Book of Tips and Tricks to Declutter and Maintain Homes

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and founder of The Organized Mama , Jessica Litman, announced today the launch of her debut book, Home Sweet Organized Home. The new book provides individuals and families with concrete strategies, tips and worksheets to organize their homes and gain control of their lives.

The Organized Mama logo Home Sweet Organized Home

Over the past 10 years, Litman has created a national name for herself helping others declutter their lives through her blog and social media. Her new book provides detailed strategies for organization, tips for decluttering each space in homes and insights on how one's mindset is affected by organization. Throughout the book, Litman touches on topics such as:





Defining Organization: At the beginning of the organizational process, Litman encourages readers to ask: what does it mean for this space to be organized? Understanding what organization means will help determine the end goal, helping readers determine next steps to make that goal a reality.

"Organization has been my passion ever since I was little, and I'm thrilled that I get to continue sharing simple, yet effective, organization strategies with an even wider audience. In my new book, I dive deeper into the mental aspect of organization and provide concrete tips for organization around the home," said Litman. "It's an honor to help people create a home they love while also cultivating a positive mindset and sense of control in their lives."

Home Sweet Organized Home is now available at Amazon , Barnes & Noble and major retailers nationwide.

