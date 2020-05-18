Jessica Smith Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Sales Engineer

"This is an exciting time for ACI Oregon. Jessica's experience in commercial HVAC and air distribution experience is unparalleled," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "Using my field experience, mechanical engineering degree, and market knowledge in Oregon is my main goal," said Jessica. "I love solving complex problems for engineers and contractors; this is the perfect role for me."

Jessica has 12 years of commercial HVAC experience, working both with Mechanical Contractors and Manufacturers Representatives. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, at 18 decided to move to California where her experience began. She graduated with a BS in Construction Management and Mechanical Engineering from California State University - Sacramento. Her experience in the commercial HVAC and air distribution really took off when she started working for Norman S. Wright Mechanical Equipment Company in California. "Looking after Mechanical Contractors became a passion of mine," said Smith. "Working for Sheet Metal and Mechanical Contractors, then serving their equipment needs really gave me the insight on the needs of these customers."

As the Sales Engineer on each project, Jessica will provide leadership in the project coordination with her experience in preconstruction, estimating, design build, project management, and HVAC Equipment Sales. She wants to provide an incredible relationship focused on meeting the needs of our customers and having a successful project for everyone involved.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales

Related Links

http://www.acimechsales.com

