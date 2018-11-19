Jessie James Decker Partners With eBay to Curate the Ultimate Holiday Toy List for Charity to Benefit Save the Children

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay , the world's most dynamic marketplace, and singer and mom of three, Jessie James Decker joins forces to deliver holiday cheer to children in need with Save the Children. Decker reveals all the toys on her family's wish list, exclusively curating the ultimate toy list on eBay for Charity with all proceeds benefiting Save the Children.

Unlocking every kid’s wish list, eBay and Jessie James Decker are supporting Save the Children this holiday season.

Unlocking every kid's wish list, eBay and Decker are supporting Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization that works to ensure every child has a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Beginning today through the end of November, shoppers can visit ebay.com/holidaytoylist to enter a sweepstakes that makes a difference. Upon donating either $5, $15, $25, or $50, holiday shoppers will be entered for a chance to win Decker's toy list. Her personal picks include everything from the hottest toys of the season like the newly released Hatchimals HatchiBabies to classic favorites such as Hot Wheels.

"My exclusive eBay holiday toy list for charity is filled with toys that my kids are obsessed with and have on their holiday lists this year such as L.O.L. Surpise! and Paw Patrol," said Jessie James Decker. "As a busy mom of three, I don't have a lot time to go to multiple stores to look for the the new trendy toys that are flying off the shelves. eBay makes it easy to check shopping off your to-do list while also giving back to important causes, such as Save The Children."

Jessie James Decker's eBay Toy Wish List:

● Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin' Noodles ● Hot Wheels Track Builder Rocket Launch ● Best Choice Products 12V Kids Ride-On Truck ● L.O.L. Surprise House with 85+ Surprises ● Disney Princess Rapunzel Vanity ● L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise ● Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car ● L.O.L. Surprise! Biggie Pet-Neon Kitty ● Hatchimals CollEGGtibles ● Paw Patrol Fire Truck ● Hatchimals HatchiBabies ● Paw Patrol: All Paws on Deck



On Giving Tuesday, the global day of giving on November 27, 2018, shoppers can bid on (2) tickets to a Jessie James Decker show in 2019 along with a meet and greet for a lucky winner and a friend and one-on-one time with Decker while she gets glam before her show. All funds raised will also benefit Save the Children.

"Save the Children is honored to be the beneficiary of the 2018 eBay for Charity holiday sweepstakes," said Save the Children President & CEO Carolyn Miles. "All funds raised will help Save the Children further invest in children around the world. We applaud eBay for Charity for their commitment to helping ensure that every last child is empowered to have a hopeful future this holiday season."

"Save the Children has an extraordinary impact on children in the world," said Brenda Halkias, General Manager of eBay for Charity. "It's a joy for us to bring together the magic of the holiday season, our purpose and the power of the global eBay community in collaboration with Jessie James Decker, to raise funds for this incredible organization and support them as they change children's lives through advocacy, education, disaster relief and community programs."

Visit ebay.com/holidaytoylist to donate for a chance to win Decker's toy list and visit us on Giving Tuesday for exclusive experiences and one-of-a-kind inventory at eBay.com/GivingTuesday .

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $810 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community. Visit eBay's For Sellers , For Nonprofits and My Causes pages to learn more about how you can work with eBay to support a good cause.

About Save the Children

Save the Children gives children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We invest in childhood — every day, in times of crisis and for our future.

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eBay.com

