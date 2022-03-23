Jest Paint Releases NEW Refill Rainbow Cakes for Leanne's Happy Pixie Palette by Fusion Body Art

KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is one of the best-selling face painting palettes at Jest Paint LLC? Hands down, the Leanne's Happy Pixie Palette by Fusion Body Art! Fusion Body Art has released all 6 of these bold face paint color combos to refill your Happy Pixie face painting palettes. The face paint cakes are Rainbow Unicorn, Pretty in Pink, Bluebell Shimmer, Sweet Dreams Butterfly, Pretty Mermaid, and Cherry Blossom Butterfly.

Leanne's Happy Pixie Palette by Fusion Body Art

Jest Paint, a well-known face paint and body art store, is excited to release Fusion Body Art Happy Pixie face paint rainbow cakes. You can buy Leanne's face paint refills now at www.jestpaint.com . Each split cake retails at $12.50 and contains 25 grams of face paint. Face painters use them with a sponge to create pastel and pearly butterflies, mermaids, flowers, fairies, and kitty face paint designs! Kids and adults love these beautiful rainbow color combos!

Leanne Courtney is a world-renowned Australian face painter. Leanne works with Fusion Body Art, using her expert knowledge of color and bright face paint combos to create a collection of face paint palettes and cakes for face painters around the globe. Almost every serious face painter knows Leanne Courtney and has her Fusion face paint rainbow cakes in their kits.

Santiago Massano and Anna Wilinski, face paint artists and owners of JestPaint.com, love working with Fusion Body Art to help decide what new products should be released, and develop colors and rainbow cake combos for the Fusion range as well. Their online store is known by face painters for the wealth of knowledge they share in their blog posts and face paint descriptions. Face and body painters flock to Jest Paint when they need face paint orders processed in a hurry!

Are you looking to buy professional-grade face paints for a birthday party or other event? Fusion Body Art's Leanne's Happy Pixie Palette only uses FDA-compliant pigments for cosmetic use, and Fusion is a Vegan and Cruelty-Free makeup brand. Fusion water-based face paints are easy to apply to the skin, and Fusion face paints remove easily with soap and water. You can also buy brushes, sponges, glitter, stencils, and more at JestPaint.com. It is a one-stop shop for all of your face painting needs!

Direct Link to the product being released: https://www.jestpaint.com/collections/fusion-body-art-face-paints-palette-refills

