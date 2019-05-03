Jet Aviation acquires stake in Scottsdale Jet Center; New FBO to open in late 2020

With an expanding footprint in the US market, Scottsdale Jet Center allows Jet Aviation to continue its strategy of supporting customers in the locations they most frequent. The new facility will allow Jet Aviation to operate FBOs in eight of the top 15 US business aviation markets.

"We are committed to growing Jet Aviation's position as a leading FBO service provider," said Dave Paddock, senior vice president and general manager, Jet Aviation Regional Operations USA. "Scottsdale is a highly attractive location to business jet owners and operators and is regularly ranked in the top 15 US airports. Having a presence in Scottsdale will enable our customers to have greater connectivity across the Jet network."

Scottsdale Jet Center currently leases 45,000 square feet of office space, 24,000 square feet of T-hangar space, tie-down spaces and shades. Planning for the new FBO terminal and 30,000-square foot hangar is currently underway, with opening planned for late 2020. Thereafter, Jet Aviation plans additional phases of development to support growing customer demand.

Once opened, Scottsdale Jet Center FBO will bring Jet Aviation's global FBO network up to 35 locations.

Jet Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was founded in Switzerland in 1967 and is one of the leading business aviation services companies in the world. More than 4,800 employees cater to client needs from close to 50 facilities throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North America, and the Caribbean. The company provides maintenance, completions and refurbishment, engineering, FBO and fuel services, along with aircraft management, charter services and personnel services. Jet Aviation's European and U.S. aircraft management and charter divisions jointly operate a fleet of some 300 aircraft. Please visit www.jetaviation.com and follow us on twitter: http://twitter.com/jetaviation.

More information about General Dynamics is available online at www.generaldynamics.com.

SOURCE Jet Aviation

Related Links

http://www.jetaviation.com

