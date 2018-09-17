Jet Aviation wins Asian Business Aviation Association award

AsBAA also honored former Hawker Pacific CEO, Alan Smith, with the Lifetime Achievement award. Hawker Pacific was acquired in May 2018 by Jet Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics. The acquisition expands Jet Aviation's footprint and customer offerings across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

"It's a great honor to receive this award and have our MRO operations lauded by the industry," said John Riggir, vice president of Regional Operations and general manager of Jet Aviation's Singapore operations. "I am very proud of the team and pleased to see their collective efforts recognized. They give everything they have to ensure our customers remain safe and mobile. Their commitment to the highest standards is unwavering."

"AsBAA once again organized a spectacular event to acknowledge the great efforts of so many dedicated business aviation professionals," said David Best, Jet Aviation's vice president of Business Development. "Today is a day on which we should all be proud of what we have achieved. Personally, I am delighted to see Alan recognized for his life's work and commitment to the business aviation industry. He's a true professional."

Both Best and Riggir currently serve on AsBAA's Board of Governors.

Jet Aviation will exhibit at the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) in Dubai from December 10 to 12.

Jet Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was founded in Switzerland in 1967 and is one of the leading business aviation services companies in the world. More than 4,800 employees cater to client needs from close to 50 facilities throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North America and the Caribbean. The company provides maintenance, completions and refurbishment, engineering, FBO and fuel services, along with aircraft management, charter services and personnel services. Jet Aviation's European and U.S. aircraft management and charter divisions jointly operate a fleet of some 300 aircraft. Please visit http://www.jetaviation.com/ and follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/jetaviation.

More information about General Dynamics is available online at www.generaldynamics.com.

SOURCE Jet Aviation