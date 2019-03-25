Jet Linx Achieves Monumental Milestone In Private Aviation

OMAHA, Neb., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the third-largest aircraft management company (Part 135) in the United States, has achieved a monumental milestone in private aviation, having flown 100 million miles. Jet Linx surpassed the 100 million mile threshold following a 1,085.2-mile flight from Scottsdale, Ariz. to Omaha, Neb. on Sunday, March 24. The announcement was made today by Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx Aviation.

"This amazing achievement is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to deliver exceptional service and the highest safety standards in private aviation to our clients - one mile at a time," said Mr. Walker. "Jet Linx has grown at a steady pace since 1999 but, in the last few years, our business has experienced an exponential trajectory, having flown half of the 100 million miles in the last five years alone. Jet Linx has quietly become the finest aircraft management and jet card solution in the industry because of our unique and innovative business model that offers a far more personalized approach to private jet travel through individual, city specific, local operations."

The 100-million-mile landmark comes as Jet Linx celebrates its 20th anniversary and anticipates yet another year of record growth with the commencement of preliminary flight operations from, and the forthcoming openings of, dedicated Jet Linx private terminals in New York, Boston, Chicago and Austin. Jet Linx continuing nation-wide development follows the establishment of new private terminals in Detroit and Houston, as well as the recent expansion of its facility in Washington, D.C. With the buildout of its base locations in New York, Boston, Chicago and Austin scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, Jet Linx is poised to become the foremost and preeminent private aviation company in the United States.

Over the past 20 years, not only has Jet Linx flown 100 million miles—more than the 93 million mile journey from the earth to the sun—but it has become the third-largest aircraft management company (Part 135) in the United States with 18 locally-operated Base Locations. Having long been recognized as a leader in the private aviation industry, Jet Linx has received numerous accolades and achievements, including safety awards such as an ARGUS Platinum Safety Rating, IS-BAO Stage 3 Certification and Wyvern Wingman Standard, among many others. Jet Linx is committed to managed, strategic and sustained growth in number of aircraft, members and locations across the country, as well as to the highest and most stringent safety standards in the private aviation industry.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation – a guaranteed Jet Card and an Aircraft Management program – providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit Jet Linx (www.jetlinx.com).

