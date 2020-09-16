Jet Linx Awarded WYVERN Wingman Status for Fourth Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced the renewal of their accreditation as a WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating the Company's strong commitment and assurance to safety. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx.

"The safety of our clients, pilots and crew members has always been the cornerstone of Jet Linx. External safety audits from esteemed organizations such as WYVERN offer a credible third-party perspective," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "As a leader in the industry, it is our responsibility to continuously invest in our safety operations and procedures to ensure we are not only meeting the highest safety standards but exceeding them. Now more than ever, individuals are seeking safe and trusted travel solutions and it is imperative our industry continues to prioritize their safety and wellbeing."

The WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator is a distinguished title granted only to operators that have completed an extensive audit as determined by WYVERN, the world's first business aviation audit company. To receive this designation, operators must undergo an extensive two to three-day audit ensuring the company has adhered to stringent reporting requirements that verify safety standards have been met through the entirety of the two-year certification term.

Jet Linx has continued to demonstrate its commitment to delivering the highest and most stringent safety standards in the private aviation industry through initiatives such as their annual Safety Summit, in which Jet Linx voluntarily grounds its fleet of 100-plus aircraft each year to connect all employees across the nation and advance the company's safety culture. The Company is the only airline to participate in such an initiative, as well as the first to host an industry-wide Aviation Safety Symposium that invited industry partners to share, educate and advance safety efforts in Part 135 operations.

In addition to an industry-leading safety program and national and international safety accreditations, Jet Linx is also the first aviation company to treat its fleet of aircraft and private terminals with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System from ViaClean Technologies. This non-toxic system disinfects and provides long term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days. Recent studies by two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) have proven the product's efficacy against SARS-COV-2 for more than six weeks. Jet Linx is also the only operator in the aviation industry to provide BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer dispensers in each of its 19 private, client-only Base terminals.

Jet Linx's dedication to safety has earned the Company numerous other third-party accolades, including the ARGUS (Aviation Research Group United States) Platinum Designation and the international IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations) Stage 3 rating.

