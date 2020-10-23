Jet Linx Completes Its Second Annual Private Aviation Safety Symposium

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading aircraft management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, reinforced its dedication to advancing and maintaining the highest safety standards in private aviation by hosting its second annual Safety Symposium for industry leaders and executives. With the intention of educating and empowering Part 135 and Part 91 operators, the one-day virtual event featured conversations on Safety Management System (SMS) implementation, best practices and challenges, emergency response planning and minimizing pilot fatigue, among other critical topics. The Jet Linx Safety Symposium took place on October 22, 2020 and was led by Sheryl Clarke, Director of Safety & Security for Jet Linx.

"It is a privilege to be hosting our second Safety Symposium and further advancing the private aviation industry's safety standards. We are thrilled to see that so many companies are invested in and committed to making a difference and supporting industry-wide safety initiatives," said Clarke. "This event offers our industry a unique opportunity to learn from each other, gain new insights and leverage the resources necessary to navigate the current environment and ensure in a safer future."

Clarke, who holds certifications from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Department of Transportation (DOT) and is certified in Human Factors Analysis (HFACS) and Safety Management Systems (SMS), is responsible for leading the Safety Department and the continued enhancement of Jet Linx's safety programs. Clarke was recognized by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in early October as one of nine recipients to receive the 2020 Dr. Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation Award, which honors aviation industry professionals for outstanding professionalism and leadership in support of aviation safety.

Jet Linx welcomed over 30 leaders in private aviation to the virtual event. In addition to returning guest speaker Tony Kern of Convergent Performance, the event featured presentations from Jet Linx's Director of Operations, Michael Kopp; Mark Carroll, Director of Safety at WheelsUp/DPJ; Ryan Waguepsack, Senior Vice President at NATA; Anne Marie Sollazzo, Director of Safety at Northeastern Aviation; and Annmarie Stasi, Director of Safety at Talon Air. The symposium discussed the ongoing evolution of safety in Part 135 and Part 91 operations and raised conversations on SMS priorities, the effective implementation of programs to minimize pilot fatigue, the value of third-party audits and SMS information sharing initiatives for industry colleagues.

"I am incredibly proud of our team for organizing and hosting such an impactful and successful event," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "The Safety Symposium offers invaluable insights and collaboration, and demonstrates our collective commitment to ensuring the betterment of our industry by developing universal safety standard and best practices for all operators."

Since its founding in 1999, Jet Linx has been committed to meeting and surpassing the most stringent safety standards. In addition to establishing the Aviation Safety Symposium and hosting the inaugural event in October 2019, Jet Linx also hosted its fourth annual company Safety Summit for all employees, for which it voluntarily grounded its fleet of over 100 aircraft to advance its safety acumen and further strengthen its strong safety culture. Jet Linx also recently became the first aviation company to treat its aircraft and private terminals with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System from ViaClean Technologies, which disinfects and provides long term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days. Recent studies by two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) have proven the products efficacy against SARS-COV-2 for more than six weeks. Jet Linx is also the only operator in the aviation industry to provide BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer to clients in each of its 19 private Base terminals.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

