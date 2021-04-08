OMAHA, Neb., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today introduced two new partners to its Elevated Lifestyle (EL) client benefits program and welcomed nine new luxury properties to its Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel program. SteamLine Luggage, a collection of leather luggage, and luxury jeweler Borsheims , a Berkshire Hathaway Company, join Jet Linx's expansive benefits portfolio, which provides Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners with exclusive offers from partners in travel, transportation, libations and fare, health and wellness, fashion, and other categories.

"As the travel industry begins to rebound, we are delighted to introduce new partners that offer our clients exclusive access to even more travel-related benefits and luxury experiences," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Throughout the past year, we have continued to expand our programs in order to provide safe, secure and exceptional offerings that are now available for whenever our clients are ready to travel once again. We are confident that each of our new partners will further elevate the Jet Linx experience – both in travel and beyond – for our members and aircraft owners."

Jet Linx Continues To Expand Its Elevated Lifestyle Client Benefits Program With 11 New Luxury Partners Tweet this

With the addition of SteamLine Luggage, Jet Linx clients will now receive exclusive discounts on every purchase from the luxury luggage company. SteamLine Luggage offers 11 collections of elegant vintage-style cases inspired by travel and exploration, including popular lines such as The Entrepreneur, which features an innovative and eye-catching vegan-leather design, and The Starlet, whose glamourous cases combine a sleek, shiny body and brilliant gold accessories.

Jet Linx clients will also have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive pricing on Borsheims' collection of legendary selection of luxury jewelry, watches and fine gifts, from coveted international designers such as Rahaminov, Roberto Coin, Cartier and Baccarat, as well as priority access to luxury events featuring rare collections and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

The Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program, which provides Jet Linx clients with exclusive access to over 80 of the world's finest hotels, has also welcomed nine new luxury hotels and resorts across the United States, Mexico and Caribbean. The newest properties include ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii and eight Auberge Resorts Collection properties: Auberge Residences at Element 52 in Telluride, Colorado; Chileno Bay Resort & Residences and Esperanza Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas; Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado; Malliouhana Resort in Anguilla; Mauna Lani in Waimea, Hawaii; and Solage Resort & Spa in Calistoga, California.

For more information on Jet Linx, the Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program and the Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program, please visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

SOURCE Jet Linx

Related Links

http://www.jetlinx.com

