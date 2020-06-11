Jet Linx Fleet Of Private Jet Aircraft Protected Against COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, is the world's first aviation company to apply the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to its aircraft and private terminals for protection against harmful microorganisms, including algae, bacteria, fungi and mold. The antimicrobial formulation used was proven by two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) to kill and provide residual surface protection against SARS-CoV-2 (the unique coronavirus that causes COVID-19) for more than six weeks.

The extensive independent laboratory tests were annoucned by the GVN , a coalition comprised of the world's preeminent human and animal virologists from 53 Centers of Excellence and 10 Affiliates in 32 countries. Led by the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Australia and the Rega Medical Research Institute of KU Leuven in Belgium, both Centers of Excellence used state-of-the-art high containment virology facilities to independently conduct extensive tests on a BIOPROTECT™ formulation to study its effects on SARS-CoV-2 infectivity on various surfaces.

"The results of the tests conducted by the Doherty and the Rega Institutes clearly demonstrate that BIOPROTECT™ eradicates SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces and provides continuous residual antimicrobial protection for an extended period of time," said Dr. Christian Bréchot, President of the GVN. "It is clear that effective antimicrobials will be extremely important in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, given the time it will take to implement mass vaccination and fully develop novel therapies. In this context, we are not aware of any microbicide surface treatment that continuously prohibits the growth and surface transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 for an extended period of time. This represents a significant breakthrough in inhibiting the spread of COVID-19 by preventing surfaces from being contaminated by the virus and stopping the spread of the virus through contact with contaminated surfaces. Identifying and exploring innovative solutions, as well as fostering and facilitating collaboration between academic and industrial partners, be it large pharmaceutical firms or small biotech companies, is one of several ways the GVN can make a consequential contribution to the fight against COVID-19."

"Safety is always our utmost priority and there has never been a more significant impetus to utilize groundbreaking technologies such as the BIOPROTECTUs™ System in order to safeguard our clients, flight crews and ground personnel. We are delighted to learn that ViaClean Technologies' proprietary formula is effective in protecting against this devastating virus and believe that our ongoing application of the BIOPROTECTUs™ System will enable us to navigate the road to recovery more confidently and rapidly," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "As individuals begin to return to travel with an increased focus on health and wellness, we are proud to offer a private jet solution that provides travelers both peace of mind and a guaranteed standard of safety."

Jet Linx is the first and only operator in the worldwide aviation industry to utilize the BIOPROTECTUs™ System, which encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect and provide long-term antimicrobial protection against problematic bacteria, fungi, algae and mold. In addition, Jet Linx has installed BIOPROTECT™ Hand Purifier dispensers in each of its 19 private, client-only Base terminals and now offers BIOPROTECT™ Hand Purifier inflight on its fleet of jet aircraft.

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card and a Jet Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world.

