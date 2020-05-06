Jet Linx Hosts Its National Safety Summit As Virtual Meeting

OMAHA, Neb., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, reinforced its commitment to delivering the highest and most stringent safety standards by hosting its fourth annual Safety Summit as a virtual event, rather than cancelling the company-wide meeting due to COVID-19. Jet Linx once again voluntarily grounded its fleet of 112 aircraft and brought together its entire team of more than 450 flight crew, operations, maintenance and support team members and guest speakers to participate in the online two-day event in order to further advance the best safety practices and standards of excellence that exceed governmental regulations and guidelines.

"Safety is at the very core of Jet Linx's ethos and now more than ever, it is imperative to continue developing, implementing and upholding the leading standards in the private aviation industry, no matter the conditions," said Sheryl Clarke, Jet Linx's Director of Safety & Security. "Our annual Safety Summit demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing passenger and team member safety and I am proud to be part of a company that is dedicated to the highest standards both in-flight and on the ground."

This year's Safety Summit was co-led by Clarke and focused on "Managing Through Crisis," which included the COVID-19 pandemic response and management, safety culture, maintenance safety and emergency response best practices. The two-day event also featured guest speakers Mike Leinbach, the final Shuttle Launch Director for the Space Shuttle Program at NASA, and Colonel Laurel "Buff" Burkel, United States Air Force, Retired.

"For over 20 years, safety has been a cornerstone of our company and we remain fully dedicated to safeguarding our clients, flight crews and ground personnel," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "As the only air carrier in the United States that voluntarily grounds its fleet to focus on advancing safety standards, we are proud to invest the necessary time, energy and resources required. This initiative, as well as the recent application of the BIOPROTECTUs™ System, further reaffirms Jet Linx's continued vigilance, dedication and strong safety culture."

The Safety Summit follows the Company's March 2020 deployment of the BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies to disinfect and protect all Jet Linx aircraft, private Base terminals and facilities. In doing so, Jet Linx became the first aviation company to apply this advanced system, which consists of an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfects surfaces and provides long-term antimicrobial protection to inhibit the growth of problematic bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms, as well as install BIOPROTECT™ Hand Purifier dispensers in every Base terminal and offer BIOPROTECT™ Hand Purifier on all aircraft.

For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com .

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card and a Jet Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

SOURCE Jet Linx