Jet Linx Launches Corporate Jet Card To Provide Unparalleled Private Aviation Solutions For Business Travel Needs

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced the debut of their Enterprise Jet Card Membership, a new private aviation solution that provides businesses with a comprehensive suite of services and products that optimize their corporate travel strategy through increased connectivity and productivity. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"As a trusted business partner both on the ground and in the air, Jet Linx acts as a strategy provider and a solutions finder to ensure businesses are able to achieve their objectives," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Now more than ever, we understand the significant role of business aviation and wanted to create a flexible and reliable corporate travel solution, supported by Five-Star service and a guaranteed highest standard of safety. Our new Enterprise Jet Card is designed to enhance business performance and growth while saving time and money – two of the most valuable resources for business executives."

The Enterprise Jet Card Membership offers guaranteed availability of up to four aircraft per day at guaranteed, fixed hourly rates and the ability to fly an unlimited number of employees, in addition to benefits such as a 24-hour lead time with no short-notice fees, guaranteed WiFi and preferred access to Jet Linx's fleet of 100+ aircraft across four size categories, including Light, Midsize, Super Midsize and Heavy jet aircraft. Businesses can select between two flexible payment options, each of which includes pricing incentives such as flight credits, confirmed upgrades and a rewards program.

As the only company to deliver the infrastructure and resources of a national operation on a local level, Jet Linx provides Enterprise Jet Card holders with a dedicated account manager, access to local concierge services and industry-best customer service standards. Jet Linx remains the first and only private aviation company to partner with Forbes Travel Guide, who has expertly trained and certified all Jet Linx flight concierge personnel, private terminal staff and flight crews in their proprietary standards of service excellence.

In addition to an industry-leading safety program and national and international safety accreditations, Jet Linx is also the first aviation company to treat its aircrafts and private terminals with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System from ViaClean Technologies, which disinfects and provides long term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days. Recent studies by two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) have proven the products efficacy against SARS-COV-2 for more than six weeks. Jet Linx is also the only operator in the aviation industry to provide BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer dispensers in each of its 19 private, client-only Base terminals. Accessible to only Jet Linx clients, these Base terminals offer a safe and secure environment that provides maximum privacy and caters to every possible business need. Each location comprises secured entries and private conference rooms equipped with high-speed WiFi, allowing teams to discuss sensitive matters with the reassurance that their privacy and security is protected.

For more information on Jet Linx and the new Enterprise Jet Card, please visit

https://www.jetlinx.com/enterprise-membership/.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

