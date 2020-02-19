Jet Linx Unveils Exclusive Hotel Concierge Program With Forbes Travel Guide

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the U.S., and Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the world-renowned and only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today unveiled an innovative and unique hotel concierge program. The Jet Linx / Forbes Travel Guide Hotel Concierge Program, the first of its kind for the private aviation industry, will exclusively refer its Jet Card members to participating FTG Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended hotels when booking through program concierges and the Jet Linx Mobile App. In addition, Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated property owners, management and guests will have special access to guaranteed private aviation solutions from Jet Linx through Jet Linx flight concierge personnel. The joint announcement was made at Verified, The Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit, by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx, and Filip Boyen, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

"Our partnership with Forbes Travel Guide has enabled us to ensure an unrivaled standard of service excellence in private aviation and an incomparable benchmark for the industry," said Mr. Walker. "In launching The Jet Linx / Forbes Travel Guide Hotel Concierge Program, we will now offer our clients special benefits and privileges at the world's finest hotels, and we look forward to welcoming the owners, management and guests at participating star-rated and recommended hotels into the Jet Linx program."

Said Mr. Boyen, "We are delighted to continue building on the success of our partnership with Jet Linx and introduce a program that benefits Jet Linx clients as well as the owners, management and guests of participating Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated hotels and resorts. This program further reinforces our shared commitment to providing the finest in luxury travel and the highest standards of service excellence both in the air and on the ground."

The Jet Linx / Forbes Travel Guide Hotel Concierge Program will launch in early April 2020 with phone and email service and, thereafter, will also be accessible through the Jet Linx app. The Program's concierges will be trained and qualified in standards of service excellence by Forbes Travel Guide. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. Since that time, all Jet Linx flight concierge personnel, private terminal staff and flight crews have been continually assessed, instructed and certified by Forbes Travel Guide in Jet Linx proprietary standards of service excellence, which were developed by Jet Linx in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card and a Jet Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards.

For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com .

SOURCE Jet Linx