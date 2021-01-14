Jet Linx Ushers In 2021 With 14 New Partners To Its Elevated Lifestyle Benefits Program For Members And Private Jet Owners

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today announced it has welcomed three new partners to its Elevated Lifestyle (EL) client benefits program and further expanded its Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel program. Joining the expansive portfolio of partners is Clark International, EMBARK Beyond and LimoLink, in addition to 11 new luxury hotels and resorts from around the world.

"We are excited to kick off the year with fourteen new partners across our Elevated Lifestyle and EL Preferred Hotel programs, each of which perfectly complement our clients' travel needs and lifestyles," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "As part of our promise to providing our Jet Card members and aircraft owners with premium services and exclusive offerings, each of our new partners cater to what the discerning traveler of today wants – safety, security, privacy and peace of mind. We look forward to introducing our clients to each of these partners and continuing to provide new opportunities to further enhance their travel experiences."

Each of the new partners introduce truly personalized experiences to the Elevated Lifestyle program, including:

Clark International: The addition of Clark International provides Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners with an exclusive discount on a CI Platinum membership for enhanced protection services and security programs. Experienced in protecting high-profile individuals, Clark International uses risk analysis, secure driving, and close-protection services to ensures their clients are safe both in the air and on the ground when traveling.

The addition of Clark International provides Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners with an exclusive discount on a CI Platinum membership for enhanced protection services and security programs. Experienced in protecting high-profile individuals, Clark International uses risk analysis, secure driving, and close-protection services to ensures their clients are safe both in the air and on the ground when traveling. EMBARK Beyond : With luxury travel agency EMBARK Beyond, Jet Linx clients can experience a bespoke getaway tailored to each traveler's personal preferences and claim a one-time discount towards travel planning fees.

: With luxury travel agency EMBARK Beyond, Jet Linx clients can experience a bespoke getaway tailored to each traveler's personal preferences and claim a one-time discount towards travel planning fees. LimoLink: LimoLink provides reliable and secure chauffeured ground transportation services, with a team of professionals trained in private aviation protocol and committed to the highest standards of safety. Jet Linx members and aircraft owners can take advantage of preferred pricing with every LimoLink reservation.

Joining the Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel program are 11 new luxury hotels and resorts from across the United States and international destinations. The program, which launched in September 2020, provides Jet Linx clients with exclusive access to over 70 of the world's finest hotels. The newest partners are Chablé Maroma and Chablé Yucatán in Mexico, Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in Puerto Rico, Madeline Hotel & Residences, An Auberge Resort in Colorado, Kasiiya Papagayo in Costa Rica, Layan Residences by Anantara in Thailand, Silversands Grenada, Six Senses Kocataş Mansions in Turkey and three Belmond properties, including Belmond La Samanna in the St. Martin, Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla and Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa in Mexico.

The expansion of the Elevated Lifestyle program follows a record year of significant growth for Jet Linx, where the Company unveiled a new Base location in Minneapolis and a new private terminal for San Antonio, launched two new Jet Card programs, enhanced its partnership network and implemented additional advanced safety measures to its existing protocols in response to the growing concerns due to the pandemic. Jet Linx remains committed to elevating the Jet Linx private jet travel experience and will continue pursuing its nationwide growth strategy throughout 2021 through new initiatives, acquisitions, partnerships and new markets, including Los Angeles.

For more information on Jet Linx, the Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program and the Jet Linx Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel Program, please visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

SOURCE Jet Linx

Related Links

https://www.jetlinx.com

