Jet Token, powered by HondaJet, announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement for the first aircraft in a multi-aircraft deal

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galilee LLC, a subsidiary of Jet Token Inc. (the "Company"), entered into a purchase agreement for the first aircraft in a multi-aircraft deal, dated as of December 4, 2020, with the Company purchasing the latest model HondaJet Elite from Honda Aircraft Company, LLC ("Honda Aircraft").

The Company and Honda Aircraft will also collaborate in marketing efforts to create joint promotion for the HondaJet Elite and the Jet Token brand.

