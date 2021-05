JetBlack Corp.: Capturing The Momentum

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JetBlack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) the "company" or "JetBlack" recently announced many updates regarding its subsidiaries. The Indica Company created distribution partnerships with overseas manufacturers of cannabis accessories, which will allow the company to begin wholesale operations. Revenues were generated last quarter, while still low, gross revenues rose 375% from the previous quarter. Rubens AI launched a bold ambitious project to develop automated modular farming solutions which would be used in exo-earth applications. CenAviv is expecting to have in its seed bank over 2000 varieties of non-commercial, commercial, and rare plant varieties by the end of the second quarter. EndoCleanse™, Ensys Health's flagship product is eagerly anticipated. In addition, Jetblack is in negotiations with Black Rose Organics (BRO) to reach a mutually beneficial definitive agreement which would circle around BRO's expansion initiatives.



More information on JTBK can be found at www.JetblackCorp.com and the company official twitter [email protected]

