JetBlue Appoints Discover The World To Drive Sales In The UK For First Transatlantic Flights

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JetBlue, New York's Hometown Airline®, has appointed Discover the World, the travel sales and representation specialist, to drive sales in the UK market as the airline is poised to launch its first transatlantic flights.

Discover the World, with its global portfolio of over 100 clients in 60 countries was chosen as JetBlue's sales partner in the UK as it presented the major American carrier with a tailored strategy to leverage the UK's travel trade and build a new customer and revenue base across the Atlantic.

Together, Discover the World and JetBlue have jointly appointed a dedicated sales team, headed up by Senior Sales Manager Claire Herbert, previously at Finnair and Aero Mexico, and supported by Sales Executive Alexandra 'Axel' Joyce, who comes from a TMC background at Reed & MacKay and BCD Travel in New Zealand. Both will provide the first point of contact for TMCs and leisure agents.

"JetBlue is a challenger brand and provides customers with an extraordinary product at disruptive fares. Our new transatlantic product is the result of enormous research over the last few years. London will be JetBlue's first 'BlueCity' across the pond and we are confident that we have chosen the right partner to make it a success," said Maja Gedosev, General Manager, Europe.

"We are delighted JetBlue believes in our vision to harness the expertise and sales prowess of the travel agent and TMC community to build a strong business model in the UK. We are tremendously excited to be the sales partner in the UK for JetBlue," said Ian Murray, CEO of Discover the World - Global. "JetBlue's new transatlantic routes will provide a welcome change of narrative for the trade with an inspiring new product. We know that both TMCs and leisure agents are crying out for a great new offering that they can genuinely be enthusiastic about. JetBlue will offer a sustainable, safe and affordable route back to the States. This is the right product at the right time - and you can't get better than that as we emerge from this pandemic!"

IATA has officially welcomed JetBlue (B6* 279) as a BSP Airline in the United Kingdom and agents are invited to request the ticketing authority with the JetBlue dedicated team. Agents are currently able to book JetBlue flights operating within the Americas, with transatlantic flights coming soon.

Details on JetBlue transatlantic fares, schedules and which London airport will be served will be announced at a later date.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +44 203 598 8030 or +1 480 707 5566.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the US, Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com or call +1 718 709 3089.

