JetBrains Presents 2020 Annual Report And Increases Its Community To Over 10M Developers Across The Globe

PRAGUE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JetBrains, the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for various programming languages, today presents its fifth Annual Report. Last year JetBrains company celebrated its 20th birthday and now shares key highlights and achievements of 2020.

Over the past 20 years, JetBrains has grown from a small startup in Prague into an established software development tools company without any external funding. Founded on a single product, its portfolio now boasts 30 tools and 6k marketplace plugins. JetBrains has developed the Kotlin programming language and recently announced Ktor, a Kotlin framework for building asynchronous servers and clients in connected systems. In 2020 the team also officially released Space, an all-in-one collaboration platform for creative teams. It is the only tool that covers all business processes, from chats and PM tools to the entire software development pipeline.

JetBrains unites more than 10.1 million users from all around the world. 99 out of The Fortune 100 companies use JetBrains products. Every day 175 new organizations and 2,862 individuals become JetBrains customers. The company's revenue increased 11% in 2020 powered by 85% growth in China which became the fourth largest market by sales volume. Asia Pacific remains the fastest growing region with a 32% increase.

Rider, GoLand, DataGrip, CLion and PyCharm became the fastest growing products in 2020. The recently launched tool Space received 35,000 license requests. More than 5.8 million people edited Kotlin code last year and the language has 1,270,000 active users – those who regularly edit their code. About 4 million developers use and trust IntelliJ IDEA, one of the first JetBrains products. Price of IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate Edition for companies has remained the same for more than 15 years.

JetBrains presented 178 long-time customers with a lifetime subscription to JetBrains All Product Pack as part of its 20th Birthday. 1,341,689 students and 81,625 teachers received the JetBrains Educational Pack free of charge, while 1,709 schools and universities were granted 133,037 educational subscriptions for classroom assistance. 6,102 open source projects received 10,593 complimentary licenses for non-commercial open source development. In addition, JetBrains extended its 50% startup discount to purchase multiple products and subscriptions for up to 10 licenses to a period of 5 years. Previously, this was only possible for 3 years.

JetBrains Today is an international software company with 1,500 team members across 9 offices and remote locations. Amsterdam, Munich, and Moscow offices moved into new locations, while Prague office won the Best Employee Friendly Office category in the Kancelář roku 2019 competition. Also, and for the third time, JetBrains belongs to Kincentric Best Employers of the Czech Republic based on the feedback of our employees.

About JetBrains

JetBrains is the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for various programming languages and designed Kotlin, a modern programming language that became the officially preferred language for Android. Their latest product is Space, an all-in-one team collaboration environment. JetBrains has been passionate about code since 2000. The company now has 30 products and over 1500 employees. For more information, please visit https://www.jetbrains.com/ .

