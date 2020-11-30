Jetdoc And Rick Ross Announce Strategic Partnership

As part of today's announcement, Jetdoc's national rollout will include an exclusive early access promotion on their website for free virtual doctor visits for the first and early adopters.

Your Personal Doctor On Your Phone - In Just Minutes

Founded by healthcare veteran and entrepreneur, Tommy Duncan, Jetdoc provides affordable virtual healthcare with instant access to telehealth sessions with board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Priced at just $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit or a $10 unlimited monthly membership, Jetdoc fits into every budget—giving millions affordable and convenient access to healthcare. In addition to safe and affordable care, Jetdoc members will also receive a free Jetdoc DiscountRx Card for up to 85% off retail prices for prescription medication at most major retailer pharmacies.

"As an active artist and businessman, I often don't have time to see a doctor. I'd make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor's office. To me, it's really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands," said Rick Ross.

With this partnership, Jetdoc is setting the new standard for the virtual doctor visit—one that provides simple, reliable, and private care at the speed and ease the modern world demands. Jetdoc works to not only alleviate patients' financial burdens but also improve access to both preventative and urgent care, according to Tommy Duncan, Founder and CEO of Jetdoc, Inc.

"Healthcare isn't just a passion for me, it's a must," says Duncan. "I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business."

The telehealth landscape has shifted drastically this year as COVID-19 has uprooted the traditional means of accessing medical professionals and health care solutions. Jetdoc is defining the future of medicine as consumers and healthcare providers discover the convenience, efficiency and safety of high-quality virtual care. Jetdoc could not have launched at a more critical moment—with more than twelve million Americans having lost their health insurance due to job losses related to COVID-19. The impact has been greatest on Americans that are people of color, who statistically face steeper barriers to gaining access to affordable and reliable healthcare.

The Jetdoc app is now in beta and servicing patients in Florida with additional states to launch at the beginning of 2021. Users can sign up at jetdoc.com . The Jetdoc app is free for download for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play . To download assets for Jetdoc, including app screenshots, please click HERE .

About Jetdoc, Inc.

Jetdoc is a telehealth platform dedicated to connecting patients with medical professionals in an effective way. Jetdoc uses a personalized and interactive interface enabling patients to securely connect with licensed medical professionals from the comfort of their own homes. Jetdoc, Inc. was founded by Tommy Duncan, a successful healthcare entrepreneur who strives to create an innovative, safe, and affordable method for patients to receive the help they need in a timely fashion. The Jetdoc app is currently available on Google Play and App Store . For more information and to joining their Exclusive Early Access list, please visit Jetdoc.com , and connect with the company on Instagram, Facebook , and Twitter .

