Jeton Wallet has worked closely with Aston Villa and West Ham United this football season. These partnerships have built a strong relationship between the companies, and they are continuing to bring a more convenient payment experience to the fans of the clubs.

"We are very proud to announce that we have signed a partnership with Aston Villa F.C and West Ham United F.C.," stated Jeton's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Saaly Temirkanov. "The partnership with Aston Villa and West Ham United is a great opportunity for Jeton Wallet to demonstrate its expertise in providing e-wallet solutions to the UK football market. Our goal is to become the preferred e-wallet provider for global football clubs."

Nathan Thompson, Commercial Director of West Ham United, said "We're delighted to be partnering with a company such as Jeton. As a football club with a global fanbase, working with a partner that provides a truly global service is fantastic for our fans around the world who use e-wallets. We look forward to working with them over the coming months."

About Jeton Wallet

As a UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorised company, Jeton is a London based payment provider that allows you to securely pay online and transfer money around the world. Jeton's trusted e-Wallet is used by shoppers and merchants, enabling rapid and secure payments to be made and an all-in-one account solution in multiple currencies. More than 100 countries, 70 payment methods and 50 currencies.

About Aston Villa F.C

Aston Villa is a professional football club headquartered in Aston, Birmingham, England. The club participates in the Premier League, which is the highest level of English football. They have played at their home venue, Villa Park, since 1897, having been founded in 1874.

About West Ham United F.C

West Ham United Football Club is an English professional football club based in Stratford, East London that competes in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. The club plays at the London Stadium, having moved from their former home, the Boleyn Ground, in 2016.

