Jet's Pizza Celebrates Healthcare Workers on National Nurses Day

"We appreciate all of the hard work and dedication that our nurses and healthcare professionals devote themselves to every single day. Their tireless efforts to keep their communities safe and healthy are appreciated beyond words," says John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "We hope these frontline heroes can accept this special offer as a small token of gratitude for their continued sacrifices."

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating locations.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 14th in Pizza Today's 2019 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

